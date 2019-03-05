ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Jessica Crouse, of Winslow, a senior environmental science major, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Elizabethtown College.
Students on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.60 or higher in 14 or more credit hours, of which at least 12 credits are letter-graded course work.
