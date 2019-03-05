BANGOR — The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has rejected an appeal by a second New York man convicted in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Bangor.
Robert Hansley, who’s serving a 50-year sentence, argued that there was insufficient evidence and that the judge made errors in his trial.
The court rejected his appeal Tuesday.
Hansley was convicted by a jury, while another defendant, Thomas “Ferg” Ferguson, was convicted by a judge in a jury-waived trial. Ferguson’s appeal was rejected in January.
Law enforcement officials say the two men, both from New York City, killed Robert Kennedy and wounded another man on Nov. 27, 2015, to settle a drug debt.
