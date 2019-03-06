The recent opinion piece by former state Sen. Roger Katz makes a great deal of sense (“Raising taxes won’t solve Maine’s problems,” column, Feb. 26).  Raising the sales tax on luxury items like restaurant meals and lodging could help to lower property taxes.  A percentage of the increase could be earmarked for that purpose.

While we are at it we could tax leisure activities such as greens fees, ski lift tickets, and amusement parks.

Fred  E. Brown

Augusta

