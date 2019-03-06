In Roe v. Wade the U.S. Supreme Court declared it could not resolve the “difficult question of when life begins.” Now science is even clearer than it was in 1973 — life begins at fertilization.

In a DVD distributed by National Geographic entitled “The biology of Prenatal Development,” using tiny cameras, you can watch fertilization take place. The members of the present Supreme Court should watch it and declare Roe v. Wade obsolete.

Also in Roe, the Supreme Court admitted, “If … personhood (for the unborn) is established, the appellant’s case, of course, collapses, for the fetus’ right to life is than guaranteed specifically by the (14th) Amendment.”

Remember, at that time there were no sonograms, which today show the little person smiling, sucking his or her thumb, jumping, etc., just as all of us did before birth. Now doctors even operate on babies still in the womb.

Presently, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act has been defeated in the Senate 53-44. Sixty votes were required to pass this human rights bill. Forty -four Democrat senators voted to kill these little ones that survive abortion.

It’s very much past the time that the Supreme Court should uphold the fetus (Latin for little one) right to life via the 14th amendment.

Ron Stauble Sr.

Unity

