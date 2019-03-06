ORONO — The rematch was as good as advertised.

When top-seeded Old Town/Orono faced No. 2 Kennebec for the Class B North hockey championship at the University of Maine’s Alfond Arena on Wednesday night, it marked the second time in three seasons that the two programs skated in the regional final against one another.

Old Town/Orono won, 1-0, to advance to Saturday’s Class B state championship game at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston against the South region champion. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Two years ago, these two teams — or at least two-thirds of these two teams — met for the regional championship in this same building. Waterville, in its final year as a standalone program, rallied back from one-goal deficits three times in the final period of regulation to beat Old Town/Orono in overtime.

A number of players on both of these teams were on the Alfond ice that night, including Kennebec’s Zach Menoudarakos, Cooper Hart and John Evans, all of whom played significant roles for the Purple Panthers. Three Black Bears were part of that losing effort, including Cam Tower and Trent Lick. Goalie Kohle Parker was a backup to Brenden Gasaway that season.

Winslow joined forces with Waterville prior to the 2017-18 season. Heading into the regional final, the RiverHawks’ four leading scorers this winter were all Winslow High School student-athletes.

Black Bear junior Tyler McCannell scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season with under six minutes remaining in the first period Wednesday night for the only scoring through the game’s first 30 minutes.

Kennebec, the Waterville/Winslow co-op, had four chances on the power play in the second period alone but could not score the equalizer. Parker made 13 saves in the middle stanza alone.

RiverHawk goalie Ben Grenier stopped 12 of the first 13 shots he faced through two periods.

