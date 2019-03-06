PALMYRA – State police and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of an apparent death at Lovley’s Motel, just off U. S. Route 2.
A law enforcement officer told a reporter around 10:30 a.m. that a spokesperson would come out to speak on behalf of police, but to remain in a vehicle until then.
Police earlier responded to a report of a deceased male at the motel. Early information that a woman had been arrested has been discounted.
Several state police vehicles, both marked and unmarked, were parked outside a hotel room at 10:40 am. Somerset County Sheriff’s pickup trucks also were there and officials were talking with each other.
The motel is situated in a busy area between U. S. Route 2 and Interstate 95 known as The Triangle, about 40 miles north of Waterville.
This story will be updated.
