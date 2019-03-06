NORRIDGEWOCK — An old farm house was damaged by a fire Tuesday night on Sandy River Road, according to the fire chief.

The home, at 560 Sandy River Road, belongs to Donald and Crystal Dorr, who were home at the time of the fire around 10 p.m. and were not injured, said Norridgewock Fire Chief Dave Jones.

He said the fire started as a chimney fire in the basement and spread to the second floor.

“The guys did a really good job and got it controlled in a hurry,” Jones said.

He said the house is still habitable, though there was damage to several rooms.

“They got awful lucky,” Jones said. “It’s like seven miles away from the fire station, and the wind wasn’t blowing hard like it was last week. If it was, it might have really got going.”

He said the Dorrs do have insurance.

Firefighters from Smithfield covered Norridgewock’s station during the fire, and firefighters from Skowhegan assisted at the scene.

