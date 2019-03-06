SOUTH PORTLAND — A Mahoney Middle School student has been charged with terrorizing after allegedly making threats against the school and other students last week.

The eighth-grader, who is 14 years old, received a summons for one count of terrorizing Wednesday morning, said police Lt. Frank Clark.

“There is no indication that any other students were involved, or that the school or any student was ever in any imminent danger,” Clark said in a written statement.

However, the threats expressed last Thursday were upsetting enough that a few students decided to stay home from school last Friday, Clark said.

The case will be referred to the Juvenile Community Corrections Office for further consideration and resolution, Clark said. No additional information will be released about the incident or the student because it’s a juvenile matter, he said.

School officials and police learned Thursday afternoon that the student allegedly made threats against the school and other students that day. The school suspended the student while police investigated to determine the nature and level of the threat to the community and whether a crime had been committed.

“I would like to highlight and commend the students who came forward and did the right thing by reporting their concerns,” Clark said. “We all must take these sorts of statements and reports seriously.”

In this instance, Clark said, the crime of terrorizing is a misdemeanor involving “a threat to commit or cause to be committed a crime of violence dangerous to human life,” in which the “probable consequence” is to place a person in “reasonable fear that the crime will be committed.”

“We will continue to work closely with the South Portland School Department to help ensure the safety of our schools and all of our youth here in the city,” Clark said.

This story will be updated.

