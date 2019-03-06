IN ANSON, Tuesday at 4:01 p.m., a scam complaint was made on River Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 3:26 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Canaan Road.

IN EUSTIS, Tuesday at 12:39 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Arnold Trail.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:05 a.m., mischief was reported on Page Terrace.

3:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mountain Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:05 p.m., trespassing was reported on Quebec Street.

3:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Corn Shop Lane.

8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

10:14 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Town Farm Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 1:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Community Drive.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 9:24 a.m., a trespassing complaint was taken from Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 8:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 10:01 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 6:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hubbard Street.

4 p.m., theft was reported on Deer Run.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., a water-related complaint was made on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 4:19 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

2:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Commercial Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:58 a.m., a noise complaint was made on West Street.

9:15 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on High Street.

9:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Merryfield Avenue.

12:42 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Wednesday at 12:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 3:50 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

1:34 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wiken Lane.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Morrill Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 5:35 p.m., Brandon Earl Howard, 30, of Fayette, was arrested on a writ.

Tuesday at 4:14 p.m., Dakota D. Lagasse, 26, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

8:34 p.m., Beverly A. Lavigne, 65, of Stratton, was arrested on a charge of failing to give her correct name, address or date of birth.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:50 a.m., John J. McDonough, 55, of Fairfield, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:16 p.m., James L. Mello, 68, of Brewer, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register his vehicle.

