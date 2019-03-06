Belgrade Historical Society will sponsor a St. Patrick’s Day Tea and Talk from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Lakeside Inn, 168 Main St., Belgrade Lakes.

Eric Hooglund will give a free presentation about the history of the Old Hiram Savage Tavern from 1843 to the current Lakeside Inn, Belgrade Lakes newest lodging establishment.

Donations for preserving and renovating the 1814 meeting house are welcome.

For more information, call 495-2901.

