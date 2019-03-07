MADISON — Joshua Linkletter, of Athens, a senior at Madison Area Memorial High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Jessica Ward. He is the son of Mike and Julie Linkletter of Athens.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement, citizenship and leadership.

Ward describes Linkletter as an incredibly deserving candidate of this prestigious award. He is a dedicated student, outstanding leader, and an inspirational citizen at the high school, according to the release. He challenges himself academically with dual enrollment and AP classes and is a leader on the cross country, track and boys basketball teams.

He is an accomplished piano player, a junior helper at his church and a member of the National Honor Society as well as a senior mentor to freshmen students. Linkletter plans to attend Thomas College this fall and major in accounting.

Linkletter plans to attend the Maine Principals Association Honors Luncheon with Ward, and other award winners and their principals, held April 6 at Jeff’s Catering in Bangor.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of five $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan and Richard W. Tyler. McGowan and Tyler were former Maine principals and executive directors of the association. An additional five $1,000 scholarships will be presented through the efforts of the MPA Scholarship Golf Tournament.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by members of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: