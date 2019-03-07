The Maine State Police said a Greene man who is wanted on multiple warrants is possibly armed.

Joshua L. Hussey, 41, faces warrants for a probation revocation due to a domestic violence charge, a separate domestic violence terrorizing charge and protection order violations, according to a statement from the state police. Police say they believe he is in Androscoggin or Oxford counties.

Hussey is described by police as 5’8″ at about 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Police say he is considered armed with a firearm because of threats reported by family and friends.

State police ask anyone with information about Hussey to contact Trooper Nathan Jamo at 207-624-7076.

