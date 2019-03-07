U.S. Air Force Airman Kalib J. Deschamps, of South China, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to a news release from Joint Hometown News Service, Defense Media Activity, Fort Meade, Maryland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Deschamps is the son of Tara Tracy, of South China, and grandson of Dawn Haskell, of Palermo.

He is a 2018 graduate of Erskine Academy in South China.

