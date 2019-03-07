Travis Mills has been selected as a finalist for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s Citizen Honor Award, according to 1st District U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine.

Pingree in a statement Thursday said that Mills was one of 20 finalists for the award. Four citizens will be selected to receive the citizens’ honor from living Medal of Honor recipients.

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills. Photo by Elise Klysa

“To be selected as a finalist for this national award is a great honor in itself and a fitting one for a veteran who has inspired so many,” Pingree said. “Travis Mills’ hard-fought physical recovery after being critically injured by an IED in Afghanistan demonstrates a resilience and inner strength we can learn from.”

The award recognizes Americans whose exceptional courage and selfless service embody the values of the Medal of Honor: courage and sacrifice, commitment and integrity, citizenship and patriotism.

In 2012, Army Staff Sgt. Mills sustained a quadruple amputation in an IED attack while serving his third tour in Afghanistan. After his hospitalization at Walter Reed Hospital, Mills established the Travis Mills Foundation and in 2017 opened a retreat center in Rome, Maine, that offers a wide range of free activities for veterans and their families.

