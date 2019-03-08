A Clinton man was indicted last month on charges of sexual assault and sexual contact with a child by a Kennebec County grand jury.

Robert A. Perkins, 39, of Clinton, was indicted Feb. 21 on charges of gross sexual assault involving someone under the age of 14, sexual abuse of a minor, and four counts of unlawful sexual contact with three of those four counts allegedly involving a child under the age of 12.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

The incidents involving Perkins are alleged to have occurred between 2009 and 2016, in Clinton, and involved five different victims.

Also indicted were:

• Jessica Lee Bizier-Nye, 38, of Winslow, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Jan. 11 in Winslow, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl, Jan. 11 in Winslow, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, buprenorphine, Jan. 11 in Winslow, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Adderall, Jan. 11 in Winslow, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Gabapentin, in Winslow, and violation of a condition of release, Jan. 11 in Winslow, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Oct. 31, 2018 in Winslow, criminal operating under the influence, Oct. 31, 2018 in Winslow, operating after suspension, Oct. 31, 2018 in Winslow and unlawful use of a license, Oct. 31, 2018 in Winslow.

• Philip Gerard Bussiere, 55, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl and/or heroin, between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16, 2018 in Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Nov 12, 2018 in Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl, between Nov. 26 and Nov. 30, 2018 in Waterville, violation of condition of release Nov. 12, 2018 in Waterville and violating condition of release Nov. 26, 2018 in Waterville.

• Marissa K. Canario, 32, of Port Orange, Florida, theft, between Feb. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2016.

• Dean M. Colwell, 46, of Bath, theft by deception, between Nov. 21, 2016 and Aug. 7, 2017 in Augusta and theft, between June 14, 2016 and July 16, 2017, in Augusta.

• Devon Duncan, 33, of New York, New York, conspiracy to commit unlawful trafficking in scheduled W drugs, Aug. 24, 2018 in Waterville, terrorizing Aug. 23, 2018 in Waterville and terrorizing, Aug. 23, 2018 in Waterville.

• Brittany Lee Eldon, 22, of Waterville, theft Aug. 20, 2018 in Waterville.

• Joshua W. Eugley, 31, of Windsor, aggravated assault Jan. 30 in Waterville, domestic violence assault Jan. 30 in Waterville, violating a condition of release, Jan. 30 in Waterville and obstrucing the report of crime or injury, Jan. 30 in Waterville.

• David C. Heuerman, 36, of Burnham, criminal operating under the influence, Sep. 6, 2018 in Waterville.

• Carl A. Hunter, 25, of Warren, theft Sept. 24, 2018 in Waterville.

• Katie M Goodale, 33, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl, Sept. 11, 2018 in Waterville and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl, Oct. 9, 2018 in Waterville.

• Kiana D. Green, 26, of Augusta, aggravated assault Dec. 11, 2018 in Augusta.

• Natalie M. Johansmeier, 36, of Winslow, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, fentanyl, Dec. 23, 2018 in Waterville, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Dec. 213, 2018 in Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Suboxone, Dec. 23, 2018 in Waterville, and violation of condition of release, Dec. 23, 2018 in Waterville.

• Ericka F. Lagasse, 36, of Winslow, theft, Aug. 22, 2018 in Winslow and misuse of identification, Agu. 22, 2108 in Winslow.

• Lisa J. McFarlin, 52, of Rumford, theft, Sept. 17, 2018 in Waterville.

• Ryan Paul Michaud, 38, of Portland, theft Dec. 15, 2017 in Waterville.

• Danielle L. Mitchell, 36, of Augusta, aggravated forgery Aug. 20, 2018 in Augusta.

• April B. Murray, 58, of Winthrop, assault, Nov. 4, 2018 in Augusta and assault Nov. 2, 2018 in Augusta.

• Melinda M. Palmer, 34, of Waterville, aggravated forgery Oct. 8, 2018 in Waterville and forgery, Oct. 8, 2018 in Waterville.

• Devon K. Sealey, 28, of Bronx., New York, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, fentanyl, between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30, 2018, in Waterville, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person between Nov. 12 and Nov. 309, 2018 in Waterville, and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, fentanyl, Nov. 12, 2018 in Waterville.

• Anthony N. Spencer, 22, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Nov. 25, 2018 in Winslow and violation of a protective order Nov. 25, 2018 in Winslow.

• Lance K. Wallace, 37, of Augusta, domestic violence assault, Dec. 5, 2018 in Augusta, aggravated criminal trespass, Dec. 5, 2018 in Augusta, obstructing the report of a crime or injury, Dec. 5, 2018 in Augusta and criminal mischief, Dec. 5, 2018 in Augusta.

