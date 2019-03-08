BERWICK – Firefighters from Berwick and surrounding towns gathered Friday morning to hold a moment of silence in memory of Capt. Joel Barnes, the firefighter and paramedic who died in an apartment building fire.

The solemn moment happened at 10:57 a.m. Friday, exactly a week after the call came in reporting the fire at 10 Bell St. Barnes, a 32-year-old paramedic who served as the Berwick Fire and Rescue training officer and emergency services coordinator, was credited with saving the life of another firefighter by shielding him from the intensity of the flames.

“Joel was a true hero,” said Berwick Fire Chief Dennis Plante.

Following the moment of silence, Plante and Capt. Travis Doiron remembered Barnes as a dedicated member of the department who was known for his attention to detail and commitment to the community. Barnes often spoke to students about fire prevention and read to children during story time at the local library.

“He was just an overall good person,” Plante said. “I’m truly going to miss Joel.”

Doiron described Barnes as his “right-hand man” and said Barnes always showed up for his shifts on time and ready to work.

“He was one very laid-back and easy-going kind of guy,” Doiron said.

Barnes also was the type of person to go above and beyond, Doiron said. After a recent medical call during a snow storm, Barnes shoveled the patient’s walkway and steps, he said.

Hundreds of firefighters and first responders from around New England and beyond are expected to pay tribute to Barnes on Sunday during a public memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. A private family Mass will be held Sunday prior to the public ceremony.

Immediately following the services, a procession will go to Calvary Cemetery in South Portland, where Barnes will be buried with full fire department honors.

Barnes was a paramedic and served as the Berwick Fire and Rescue training officer and emergency medical services coordinator. He was a 2005 graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School and previously had worked at the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department.

This story will be updated.

