It is increasingly baffling how on earth Jim Fossel keeps a regular column in this or any newspaper (“Democrats have not learned their lesson,” column, March 3).
His latest column pretends that things like paid sick leave, maternity leave, and climate crisis action are “unpopular” ideas. Where is his evidence for this absurd claim? In a quick Google search — and this really should not come as a surprise in the least bit — the Pew Research Center indicates 60 percent to 85 percent of Americans favorably view paid sick leave, including just to care for sick family members. The same research center indicates action combating the climate crisis is wildly popular.
This column is just baseless opinion with zero facts or evidence to back his claims.
Sam Shain
Hallowell
