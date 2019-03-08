A Boston-area furniture store plans to take over the former Toys”R”Us space across from the Maine Mall.
Bernie & Phyl’s Furniture will open its first Maine showroom this spring, according to trade publication Furniture Today.
The company has acquired the 44,000-square-foot former Toys”R”Us location, and plans to open over Memorial Day weekend.
In an interview, CEO Larry Rubin said he expected the market would be very good for Bernie & Phyl’s, which has eight other New England locations. He said the store in Newington, New Hampshire, draws a lot of customers from Maine, indicating it was time to push north.
Rubin told Furniture Today that the company expects the store to generate about $15 million in annual sales, and should help push the company’s total annual sales to $150 million once it has a full year of business in the new market.
The South Portland store will feature Bernie & Phyl’s primarily midpriced assortment from lines such as Klaussner, England, Ashley, Tempur Sealy International and Southern Motion.
