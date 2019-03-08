BANGOR — Last week, Anna DeWolfe and Matt Fleming led their high school basketball teams to state titles. On Friday, each added an individual honor.

DeWolfe was named Miss Maine Basketball and Fleming as Mr. Maine Basketball at the Maine McDonald’s basketball banquet.

DeWolfe led Greely to the Class A girls’ state title for the second straight season. A point guard, she averaged 25 points, 6.5 steals, and six assists for the Rangers.

“I’m truly blessed. I’ve been surrounded by great people over the last four years. I couldn’t ask for a better way to end,” DeWolfe said.

Fleming averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in leading Bangor to the Class AA boys’ state championship.

“I definitely enjoyed the state championship a little better. The team aspect, there’s nothing like it,” Fleming said.

DeWolfe was inspired by another Miss Maine Basketball winner, Allie Clement, who won the award with McAuley High in 2014.

“I grew up watching Allie Clement play and I always wanted to be like her. I wanted to play like her, I wanted to play Division I basketball like her. I just looked up to her. To win this, it’s special,” said DeWolfe, who will play college basketball at Fordham.

Fleming, who will play at Army, drew inspiration from his older brother, Andrew, a finalist in 2016.

“Me and my brother have always been really competitive with each other. We’re each other’s biggest supporters but at the same time we want to outdo the other one,” Fleming said. “I set some goals for myself that I wanted to beat him in as many aspects as I could.”

Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham – the Gatorade player of the year – and Faith Blethen of Boothbay were the other Miss Basketball finalists. Joining Fleming as Mr. Basketball finalists were Ben Onek of Deering and Wol Maiwen of Edward Little.

“Ben and Wol are really great players. They could have given it to any one of us,” Fleming said.

The Josh Titus and Patrick Thibodeau Spirit of the Game awards went to Grace Stacey of Portland, George Kampstra of Edward Little and Gabby Sherman of Old Town. Former Bangor High and Bangor Christian coach Roger Reed was presented with the Bob Brown Contributors award. Travis Lee and Joe Bailey of WMTW were presented the media award.

Alex Austin of Scarborough and Celine Lawrence of Marshwood earned scholarships as the top student-athletes.

