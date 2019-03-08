School Administrative District 53, which includes the towns of Burnham, Detroit and Pittsfield, has 2019-20 kindergarten registration applications available at Manson Park School, 179 Lancey St. in Pittsfield.
Children eligible to attend kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15.
As part of the screening process, children will be involved in activities, which include general readiness, vision, hearing, motor coordination and speech/language development.
Birth certificate (vital record of live birth) and proof of immunization documents must be included with the completed MSAD 53 Registration application.
Screening will be held May 2 and 3 at Manson Park School. Appointment times will vary between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For more information, call Manson Park School at 487-2281 prior to April 22.
Community
SAD 53 kindergarten registration applications available
