LEWISTON — Mayor Shane Bouchard resigned Friday morning.

The resignation comes days after a woman unexpectedly announced Tuesday at a city council meeting that she had funneled Bouchard his opponent’s internal emails during the 2017 mayoral campaign as part of a covert effort to boost Bouchard’s chances of winning.

Heather Everly Berube this week also released more than 150 texts between her and Bouchard, including one in which he told a racist joke and one in which he seemed to compare a meeting with his fellow Republicans to a Ku Klux Klan gathering.

His resignation comes less than a day after Lewiston Police and the Maine Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into his involvement with alleged criminal activity.

In a hastily called press conference, Bouchard said he’s “received an overwhelming amount of support from friends, family and colleagues” and they have encouraged him to “stand and fight.”

“I intend to do just that,” he said. “But I cannot do that effectively from the mayor’s seat. It is not fair to the people of Lewiston.”

Bouchard, owner of Maine Home Recreation and Bouchard Lawn Care, represented Ward 4 for three years on the Lewiston City Council before running for mayor in 2017. He won a run-off election against Democrat Ben Chin.

Bouchard was set to be up for re-election this November.

During the press conference, Bouchard blamed the media for reporting Berube’s claims.

“Several allegations have arisen in the last few days, some of them very personal. It has become clear to me that the media does not acknowledge personal space and reports on nothing more than rumor in many cases,” he said. “In this political climate where the media does not discriminate between facts and rumors, it is hard to be a public figure.”

Bouchard has admitted that he got Chin’s internal emails from Berube, though he’s denied that he sent those emails on to Jason Savage, owner and operator of the Maine Examiner, the website that published excerpts from the emails and ultimately upended Chin’s campaign a week before the election.

Bouchard has also admitted he texted the racist joke and comment about the local GOP “clan” meeting.

During the press conference on Friday, Bouchard said that he is “not a perfect person.”

“I have made many mistakes in my past,” he said. “I have also in the past been the victim of of some very damaging rumors.”

Under the City Charter, the council president becomes mayor if the current mayor resigns. That is Democrat Kristen Cloutier.

At the press conference, Cloutier acknowledged that “this week has been a tough one for Lewiston as a series of unfortunate circumstances have occurred” but said Lewiston “is a resilient community. . . and we will come through this with perseverance and vision for the future.”

“I assure you that I will do my best to represent the city of Lewiston and its residents to the best of my abilities, as I always have,” said Cloutier, who was on the council for Ward 5 and who is also a state representative.

Cloutier also thanked Bouchard for his service to the community and offered her best wishes to him and his family.

Cloutier said Friday that no one on the council asked Bouchard to resign.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: