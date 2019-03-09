The Waterville thinker, writer and humorist shares tales, wisdom and answers questions. Also, J.P. Devine will be there. He’ll entertain with many years of stories, and She will correct all of them.
Tuesday, March 26
7– 8 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Ostrove Auditorium
in the Diamond Building, Colby College
Post-interview book signing opportunity available.
Books will be for sale at the event.
