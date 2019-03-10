AUBURN — A 19-year-old Auburn man was charged with travelling at double the posted speed limit on Minot Avenue Saturday, according to Maine State Police.

Police said the incident started at about 4:40 Saturday afternoon when Trooper Nathan Jamo of Troop B was patrolling eastbound on Minot Avenue and noticed a vehicle approaching him “at an extreme rate of speed.”

At that point on Minot Avenue, the roadway is four lanes and “traffic saturation was steady due to the Saturday evening commute,” according to a post on the State Police Facebook page.

“Trooper Jamo confirmed the operator’s speed at more than double the posted speed limit, 109 miles per hour in a 50 MPH zone,” the post read.

Jamo stopped the operator of the Audi A4 and identified him as Benjamin Gosselin, 19, of Auburn.

Gosselin was cited for criminal speed and failure to produce evidence of insurance. In addition, the District Attorney’s Office will be asked to consider a driving to endanger charge as well, according to the post.

