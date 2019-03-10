A police cruiser crashed on Interstate 295 northbound in Freeport on Sunday night at the Brunswick town line.
The accident involved a cruiser from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harpswell. The deputy driving lost control of the cruiser, struck a guardrail and rolled over multiple times. The deputy driving the cruiser was transported to the Maine Medical Center by the Brunswick Fire Department with non-life threatening injuries.
The patrol vehicle was totaled as a result of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
The accident was reported at 8:36 p.m., and investigators were still at the scene at 10:40 p.m.
The Maine Turnpike Authority at 9 p.m. issued a request from Maine State Police to lower the speed limit on the turnpike between Falmouth and Augusta to 45 mph due to snowy conditions.
