AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Feb. 28-March 6, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Joshua L. Mayo, 40, of Peru, acquitted of operating under the influence Aug. 26, 2017, in Gardiner.

Evan Allen, 30, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 31, 2017, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Adam Scott Bajpai, 27, of Fairfield, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Dec. 16, 2018, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence; violating conditions of release Dec. 16, 2018, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Tyler Steven Beck, 32, of Wayne, obstructing report of crime Sept. 28, 2018, in Wayne, dismissed.

Adrian M. Belnavis, 24, of Augusta, assault Oct. 6, 2018, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Damon W. Bickford, 35, of Fairfield, operating under the influence Dec. 31, 2018, in Augusta, $700 fine, 20-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; criminal mischief Dec. 31, 2018, in Augusta, seven-day jail sentence, $600 restitution.

Jacob J. Bizier, 28, of Winslow, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Jan. 11, 2019, in Winslow, $400 fine, $400 suspended, three-year Department of Corrections sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, six-month jail sentence; criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town.

John Bryan Bradbury, 29, of Augusta, operating under the influence March 1, 2019, in Augusta, $700 fine, 14-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force March 1, 2019, in Augusta, 14-day jail sentence.

Joshua A. Brougham, 33, of Gardiner, operating after habitual offender revocation May 9, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Matthew J. Cannistra, 37, of Madison, domestic violence assault Aug. 4, 2018, in Sidney, dismissed.

John Cardinal, 57, of Parkman, operating after habitual offender revocation March 11, 2017, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Kristy Lee Chabot, 37, of Augusta, operating under the influence Dec. 28, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Ronald Keith Chalmers, 65, of Winslow, operating after registration suspended Dec. 29, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Brian Charette Jr., 39, of Belgrade, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release June 30, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

Kyle W. Cobb, 20, of Brewer, attaching false plates Jan. 15, 2019, in Clinton, dismissed.

David E. Colby, 51, of Gardiner, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property May 18, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Katelyn H. Chase Colby, 27, of Gardiner, operating after registration suspended Nov. 9, 2018, in West Gardiner, $100 fine.

Katlyn Coro, 21, of Waterville, operating under the influence Jan. 17, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Frank P. Corso, 32, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Feb. 28, 2019, in Waterville, 364-day jail sentence all but 45 days suspended, two year probation; domestic violence terrorizing, same date and town, 364-day jail sentence all but 45 days suspended, two year probation.

Jessica M. Bristol Delgado, 34, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 22, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Anthony Delonga, 34, of Randolph, Massachusetts, operating under the influence Jan. 25, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Brandon M. Deraps, 27, of Mariaville, assault Oct. 7, 2017, in Augusta, $300 fine, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one year probation; unlawful sexual touching, same date and town, 364-day jail sentence all but 120 days suspended, one-year probation; gross sexual assault and criminal threatening, same date and town, dismissed.

Todd W. Dickson, 26, of Manhattan, New York, operating vehicle without license Dec. 21, 2018, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Gregory V. Douglas, 46, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 26, 2019, in Hallowell, $250 fine.

Robert Elston, 28, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Nov. 23, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Laurie A. Ferguson, 19, of Winthrop, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Dec. 23, 2018, in China, dismissed.

Paige Fortin, 28, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Feb. 15, 2019, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence; criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Nathaniel A. Fotter, 25, of Randolph, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 22, 2018, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Tory R. Fraser, 31, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle Dec. 31, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Danielle Marie Fredette, 33, of Farmingdale, operate while license suspended or revoked Nov. 21, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine, $500 suspended, 10-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, same date and town, 10-day jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 21, 2018, in Farmingdale, $500 fine, $500 suspended, 10-day jail sentence; failing to give correct name, address, date of birth, same date and town, $200 fine. Violating condition of release Dec. 22, 2018, in Farmingdale, 10-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, $500 fine, $500 suspended. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Dec. 22, 2018, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Kerry Fredette, 26, of Farmingdale, operating under the influence Jan. 1, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 17-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; criminal mischief, same date and town, 90-day jail sentence all but 17 days suspended, one year probation; operating while license suspended or revoked, aggravated criminal mischief and fail to stop, remain, provide information, same date and town, dismissed. Violating condition of release Jan. 15, 2019, in Hallowell, 14-day jail sentence.

Laura M. Garbuz, 54, of Wilton, Connecticut, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 27, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tyler Giles, 20, of Newport, aggravated assault Nov. 17, 2018, in Windsor, dismissed.

David Gonzalez, 37, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 18, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Jennifer Grice, 31, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 16, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Glenn Harris, 53, of Vassalboro, two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Aug. 8, 2017, and Sept. 12, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jaime Harrison, 37, of Waterville, failing to comply with sex offender registration act Oct. 5, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

April M. Hayward, 30, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 29, 2018, in Augusta, $400 fine.

Cassandra Rae Hernandez, 26, of Georgetown, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Jan. 18, 2017, in Augusta, $400 fine; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Dustin Hirtle, 23, of South Gardiner, operating vehicle without license Jan. 15, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Jan. 14, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine..

Christopher D. Kelly, 37, of Windham, operating while license suspended or revoked April 21, 2018, in Gardiner, $500 fine, $500 suspended, seven-day jail sentence.

Joshua M. Knowlton, 30, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 8, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine, $59 restitution.

Jamilee Kus, 35, of Waterville, violating condition of release Dec. 24, 2018, in Augusta, 45-day jail sentence; violating conditions of release Feb. 25, 2019, in Waterville, 45-day jail sentence.

Lisa P. Labrie Hawkes, 47, of Oakland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 19, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Melissa Lacombe, 38, of Winslow, operating under the influence Sept. 18, 2018, in Winslow, $700 fine.

Jacob Lorance, 30, of Litchfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 14, 2019, in Augusta, two-year jail sentence all but four months 15 days suspended, two year probation; criminal mischief Jan. 14, 2019, in Augusta, four-month jail sentence.

Gregory William Maxwell, 32, of Gardiner, domestic violence assault Dec. 23, 2018, in Augusta, two-year jail sentence all but 90 days suspended, two year probation; aggravated assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Chad T. McDougal, 27, of Albion, refusing to submit to arrest or detention refuse to stop Oct. 1, 2018, in Waterville, 30-day jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 13, 2018, in Waterville, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year probation. Violating conditions of release Dec. 3, 2018, in West Gardiner, five-day jail sentence; failing to give correct name, address, date of birth, same date and town, five-day jail sentence; failure to register vehicle, same date and town, five-day jail sentence.

Jason R. Meader, 51, of Vassalboro, assault Jan. 2, 2019, in Vassalboro, $300 fine; theft of services, same date and town, $100 fine, $10 restitution; failing to provide correct name, address, date of birth, same date and town, dismissed.

Randall E. Morse, 58, of Mount Vernon, operating vehicle without license Jan. 16, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Daniel Ludy Munoz, 41, of Waterville, violating condition of release Jan. 9, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

John A. O’Connor, 54, of Waterville, violating conditions of release Jan. 12, 2019, Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Dakota Renee Owens, 27, of Waterville, assault Jan. 5 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Ansah George Owusu, 43, of Houlton, operating vehicle without license Dec. 25, 2018, in Clinton, $200 fine.

Gary R. Page Jr., 36, of Skowhegan, theft by deception Nov. 11, 2017, in Rome, two-year Department of Corrections sentence, one-year probation, $1,975 restitution.

Seth Palmquist, 29, of Augusta, operating after registration suspended Oct. 25, 2018, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Sarah Pelletier, 32, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 4, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Charles W. Pickle, 59, of Winslow, passing stopped school bus Jan. 11, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

George Pinkham, 54, of Bangor, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug March 4, 2019, in Gardiner, $400 fine, 10-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of schedule drug March 4, 2019, in Gardiner, $400 fine, $400 suspended.

Jamie Pomerleau, 44, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Dec. 23, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Jessica Lee Pooler, 31, of Benton, possession of hypodermic apparatuses Nov. 26, 2017, in Winslow, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 180-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, one year probation, $1,100 restitution; aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug and unlawful possession of heroin and two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Jan. 8, 2018, in Winslow, $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence; aggravated furnishing of schedule W drug, same date and town, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town. Two counts violating conditions of release Jan. 13, 2018, in Waterville and May 17, 2018, in Winslow, unconditional discharge.

Craig S. Preo, 55, of Windsor, operating after habitual offender revocation Sept. 7, 2018, in Windsor, $1,000 fine, 10-month Department of Corrections sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed. Littering Aug. 7, 2018, in Windsor, $200 fine.

Katie J. Robinson, 25, of Sidney, robbery May 4, 2012, in Augusta, dismissed.

Dennis L. Shannon, 57, of Detroit, violating protection from abuse order Sept. 8, 2018, in Clinton, $500 fine.

Jimmae Sneed, 22, of Waterville, violating conditions of release Jan. 14, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Martin Spahn, 52, of Hallowell, violating protection from abuse order March 4, 2019, in Hallowell, 48-hour jail sentence.

Jo Ellen Staples, 61, of Richmond, failure to register vehicle Jan. 1, 2019, in Hallowell, $100 fine.

Jasmine Swift, 29, of Chelsea, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 15, 2018, in Augusta, 72-hour jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 72-hour jail sentence.

Tyler E. Tabb, 26, of Gardiner, violating conditions of release March 4, 2019, in Manchester, dismissed.

Debra Talent, 55, of Waterville, criminal mischief Jan. 17, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Raven M. Thebault, 25, of Sidney, operating vehicle without license Dec. 20, 2018, in Sidney, $100 fine; failure to register vehicle, same date and town, dismissed.

Amanda J. Thompson, 40, of Windsor, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 4, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Amanda Torrick, 38, of Gardiner, theft by deception Nov. 17, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Andrew P. Tyler, 26, of South Thomaston, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 17, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Monica L. Wahl, 36, of Dresden, operating under the influence Oct. 14, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Heather L Ward, 33, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 4, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine.

Justin Wildman, 31, of Livermore Falls, failing to stop, remain, provide information Dec. 2, 2018, in Wayne, $400 fine; operating after registration suspended, same date and town, dismissed.

Robert Lee Wisdom, 32, of Brunswick, failure to register vehicle Jan. 12, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Justin Scott Wright, 32, of Augusta, operating under the influence Jan. 18, 2019, in Hallowell, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Stephen A. Wright,38, of Augusta, operating after habitual offender revocation Sept. 12, 2018, in Augusta, $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Ted T. Worthley, 24, of Windsor, operating after habitual offender revocation Sept. 7, 2018, in Windsor, $1,000 fine, 60-day jail sentence.

