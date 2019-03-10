There is an urgent call to action happening in our state and few people know about it. Two bills have been introduced to take away your voice in the election process for president of the United States.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an underhanded, below-the-radar end run around the Constitution to award the Electoral College votes from our sate and any state that joins the compact to the winner of the national popular vote. That means that if Maine votes for Candidate X but the states of California, New York, Florida and Texas vote for candidate Y, all of the Maine votes would go to candidate Y because the majority would rule.

Don’t let this happen to our state. I urge you to contact both your local legislators and let then know that you strongly oppose L.D. 418 and L.D. 816.

Linford Stillson

Gorham

