There is an urgent call to action happening in our state and few people know about it. Two bills have been introduced to take away your voice in the election process for president of the United States.
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an underhanded, below-the-radar end run around the Constitution to award the Electoral College votes from our sate and any state that joins the compact to the winner of the national popular vote. That means that if Maine votes for Candidate X but the states of California, New York, Florida and Texas vote for candidate Y, all of the Maine votes would go to candidate Y because the majority would rule.
Don’t let this happen to our state. I urge you to contact both your local legislators and let then know that you strongly oppose L.D. 418 and L.D. 816.
Linford Stillson
Gorham
-
Editorials
Our View: By retiring mascot, Skowhegan does the right thing
-
Columnists
Jim Fossel: National Popular Vote Compact would give Maine’s vote on risky scheme
-
Letters to the Editor
National Popular Vote would take your voice away
-
Letters to the Editor
Climate change changing Maine
-
Columnists
Greg Kesich: There’s not much room for compromise between the parties anymore