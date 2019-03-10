IN ANSON, Saturday at 3:14 p.m., police were sent to a call on Skidmore Road.

4:40 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on Four Mile Square Road.

5 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Four Mile Square Road.

Sunday at 7:55 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Solon Road

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 10:41 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of a domestic disturbance on Goodrich Road.

11:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Goodrich Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 1:43 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Campbell Field Road.

10:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carrabassett Road.

IN CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Sunday at 1:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fletcher Mountain Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 7:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Town Farm Road.

11:14 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

Sunday at 12:25 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at Franklin Health Commons.

12:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported in the municipal lot.

1:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 11:58 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Forrest Haven Drive.

Sunday at 12:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:56 a.m., police made an arrest after a traffic stop on Park Street.

6:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 12:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:47 a.m., a burglary was reported in progress on South Ridge Road.

IN PARLIN POND, Saturday at 2:59 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a snowmobile accident on U.S. Route 201.

IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 7:45 a.m., a late report of an assault was taken from East Madrid Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 10:05 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Main Street.

6:09 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 6:22 p.m., trespassing with damage was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:20 a.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

12:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:38 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Bennett Avenue.

2:01 p.m., a snowmobile accident was reported on Dudley Corner Road.

6:59 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

9:42 p.m., a complaint of threatening was taken from Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:49 a.m., a verbal warning was issued after a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

1:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

3:49 p.m., police made an arrest after a traffic stop on College Avenue.

7:16 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

7:16 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at the homeless shelter on Colby Street.

8:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.

11:28 p.m., a summons was issued after a report of a domestic dispute on Summer Street.

11:54 p.m., police made an arrest after a traffic stop on Silver Street.

Sunday at 1:40 a.m., a fight was reported at a restaurant on Main Street.

IN WEST FORKS, Saturday at 10:34 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital after a snow mobile accident off U.S. Route 201.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 5:27 p.m., harassment was reported on True Road.

Sunday at 5:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fenderson Hill Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:05 p.m., a fight was reported on China Road.

10:07 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on China Road.

Sunday at 12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Joe Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:54 p.m., Keith Otis Cookson, 59, of Anson, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing the report of a crime.

Sunday at 12:26 a.m., Terry Addison Davis, 50, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:50 p.m., Dylan St. Amand, 26, of Winslow, was arrested on College Avenue on a warrant.

Sunday at 12:06 a.m., Albert J. Thibeault, 33, of Greenbush, was arrested on Silver Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

