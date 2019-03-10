SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Oct. 15-26, 2018, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Tyler M. Adams, 20, of Skowhegan, domestic violence terrorizing June 26, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Michael G. Couturier, 21, of Pittsfield, operating while license suspended or revoked May 21, 2018, in Pittsfield, $250 fine; violating conditions of release, same date and town, $500 fine.

Terri Cushman, 37, of Norridgewock, violating conditions of release Oct. 21, 2018, in Norridgewock, 30-day jail sentence.

Dana K. Davis, 65, of Bingham, operating while license suspended or revoked May 28, 2017, in Concord Township, $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Star Deberry, 39, of Skowhegan, criminal trespassing June 11, 2017, in Norridgewock, $200 fine; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, same date and town, dismissed.

Dylan Doran, 18, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 20, 2018, in Skowhegan, $400 fine.

Noah Goodridge, 21, of Skowhegan, assault June 12, 2018, in Skowhegan, $300 fine, seven-day jail sentence. Violating conditions of release Oct. 18, 2018, in Skowhegan, seven-day jail sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle, same date and town, seven-day jail sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle, same date and town, seven-day jail sentence.

Sharon Hunter, 52, of Newport, attaching false plates June 30, 2018, in Pittsfield, 12-hour jail sentence.

Peter C. Joyce Jr., 44, of Windham/Highland Plantation, violating conditions of release May 24, 2018, in Highland Plantation, $200 fine; violating condition of release May 24, 2018, in Highland Plantation, $200 fine.

Brandon V. Knox, 23, of Madison, failing to give correct name, address, date of birth July 4, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Benjamin Lajoie, 28, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence Oct. 18, 2018, in Fairfield, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 48-hour jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention refuse to stop, same date and town, 48-hour jail sentence.

Carl A. Landry, 49, of Madison, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 14, 2018, in Madison, $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Susan McDougall, 69, of Canaan, keeping dangerous dog June 16, 2018, in Canaan, $250 fine; allowing dog to be at large, same date and town, dismissed.

Robert Allen Neal Jr., 34, of Fairfield, violating conditions of release Oct. 15, 2018, in Fairfield, 12-hour jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, same date and town, dismissed.

Steven Roderick, 62, of Embden, operating after habitual offender revocation May 18, 2018, in Embden, $500 fine, 45-day jail sentence; false public alarm or report, same date and town, 15-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, $500 fine, 45-day jail sentence; failing to make oral or written accident report and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town, dismissed.

Katherine A. Strysko, 34, of Anson, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise June 7, 2018, in Anson, 14-day jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 14-day jail sentence. Violating conditions of release June 17, 2018, in Madison, 14-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release Sept. 19, 2018, in Anson, dismissed.

Lina Torres-Engelhardt, 36, of Skowhegan, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 18, 2018, in Skowhegan, 15-day jail sentence.

Charles D. Viles, 27, of Detroit, operating while license suspended or revoked June 19, 2018, in Detroit, $750 fine; operating ATV on public way June 18, 2018, in Detroit, dismissed.

Terry A. Watson Jr., 37, of Troy, criminal mischief May 19, 2018, in Anson, $500 fine, $250 restitution.

