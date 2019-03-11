The Education and Cultural Affairs Committee recently unanimously passed L.D. 167 to prevent food shaming in Maine’s public schools. The bill will now go to the full Legislature.

My hope is that the Senate and the House will understand the importance of this bill. No child should be held accountable or publicly punished for something that is out of their control.

I am happy to know that my daughter will not have to feel ridiculed by her teachers, principals or peers if, during our hectic morning routine, I forget to pack lunch money that day. I am happy to know, in that instance, that she will still receive a hot lunch just like everyone else.

To think that our children were being singled out and offered a lesser meal because of something out of their control makes my stomach turn. I hope the public and the legislators voting on this bill will realize the food debt is between a parent and school officials.

Kelly McCarthy

Augusta

