FARMINGTON — The director of the Farmington Public Works Department was arrested Friday after an argument with his wife earlier in the week allegedly turned physical.

Philip C. Hutchins, 35, of Farmington was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, according to State Trooper Travis Luce.

The Farmington Police Department received information about a possible incident involving a town department head and asked the Maine State Police to investigate.

Luce conducted an investigation and spoke to both parties.

Hutchins’ wife, who did not report the incident, told police she was put in a headlock around the neck Tuesday, Luce said. Philip Hutchins said he grabbed her around the waist, according to Luce.

Children were at the residence when the alleged incident happened.

Hutchins was taken late Friday to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was released Saturday morning on $500 bail.

Town Manager Richard Davis said he could not comment because it is a personnel matter.

Davis confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

A conviction on the charge carries a maximum 364 days in prison.

Philip Hutchins was not available for comment Monday.

