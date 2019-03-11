MILLINOCKET — Baxter State Park officials say a popular trail up Mount Katahdin will not reopen for the 2019 season.

Park officials say it is difficult to guess when the Dudley Trail up the mountain will reopen after its closure in 2016. The Bangor Daily News reported that the trail first closed because of a rock slide, and crews were forced to relocate a section of the 1.3-mile trail.

The difficult trail is part of a popular hiking loop that connects Katahdin’s Baxter Peak summit with two other summits.

The park initially said the trail would reopen in 2018, but cited challenging work conditions for the continued closure.

