THORNDIKE — The 25th annual Rural Living Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Mount View High School, 577 Mount View Road.

Participants can choose from 24 different workshops on topics that include backyard beekeeping; solar energy; Amish technology; growing hops, fruit trees, medicinal herbs, strawberries or rice in Maine; home brewing; soils; guardian dogs and sustainable farming; ticks; and planning a green burial.

The event is hosted by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Waldo County Extension Association.

The $30 fee includes three workshops and lunch featuring locally sourced foods; early registration is recommended.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

All proceeds support a post-secondary scholarship for a Waldo County high school senior.

To request more information or a reasonable accommodation, call 342-5971 or 800-287-1426 in Maine.

