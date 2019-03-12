NEW YORK — HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” is heading up the charts.

The unsparing documentary about Michael Jackson and his alleged sexual abuse is already the third most-watched documentary of the past decade at the prime cable network, which takes pride in its documentary schedule. It’s likely to surpass “Bright Lights,” the movie about Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, which is currently in second place, the network said.

Michael Jackson arrives for his child molestation trial in 2005 at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, Calif. Associated Press/Michael A. Mariant

The first half of the four-hour program on Jackson has been seen by 3.67 million people, the Nielsen company said. The second half stands at 2.45 million. Those totals are expected to go up as people catch up with the program through delayed viewing.

HBO’s most-watched documentary over the past decade is “Going Clear,” about Scientology.

