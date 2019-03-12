Maine Senate Democrats unveiled a package of five bills on Tuesday that would attempt to rein in the cost of prescription drugs, including a proposal to create a state commission to regulate drug prices.

Other bills would allow bulk importation of medications from Canada, regulate pharmacy benefit managers – which are middlemen who can exclude certain medications from insurance plans – and create more transparency in drug prices.

The bills follow what some other states have done, including Vermont, which last year approved the bulk importation bill, and Maryland, which created an oversight commission.

“One piece of legislation cannot solve the prescription drug crisis,” said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, in a statement. “But by passing a thoughtful and comprehensive prescription drug reform package, Maine can provide some relief to the people of this state and be a leader on this issue for the rest of the country.”

One bill would establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to set payment rates that “would apply to purchasers throughout the healthcare system” and require drug manufacturers to justify drug prices if the medications are determined to be “excessively expensive.”

The board would be similar to a public utilities commission, except that its jurisdiction would be prescription drugs.

