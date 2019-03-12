MADAWASKA – A Maine man who was critically injured in a snowmobile crash has died.
The Maine Warden Service says 57-year-old Luke Beaulieu, of Saint David, in Aroostook County died at a hospital Saturday after the crash last week.
The Warden Service says Beaulieu was riding his snowmobile around 11 p.m. March 6 in Madawaska when he hit a tree and was thrown from the machine.
His death marks the 10th snowmobile fatality in Maine this season.
-
News
St. Albans man charged in reported sexual assault of a child
-
Local & State
Hallowell hires consultant to rewrite TIF documents
-
Community
1794 Vaughan Homestead focus of March 31 talk in Wayne
-
Nation & World
New York attorney general opens investigation into Trump business deals
-
Local & State
Augusta council to consider time limits on living in campers