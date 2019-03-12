A convicted sex offender from St. Albans who is a lifetime registrant on the Maine Sex Offender Registry remains behind bars this week following his arrest in February on a charge of unlawful sexual contact with a child.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Robert G. Smith Sr., 62, of St. Albans, was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a sexual assault that allegedly took place in the town of St. Albans over the weekend of Feb. 16-17 of this year.

Robert G. Smith Sr. Somerset County Jail photo

On Monday, Feb. 18, a woman reported her preadolescent child had been sexually assaulted by a family member. A preadolescent is generally defined as a child ranging from age 10 to 13.

The following day, Lancaster said, the case was turned over to Detective Jeremy Leal of the Criminal Division for further investigation. Over the course of three days of investigation, Leal gathered enough information and probable cause through interviews to arrest Smith.

Leal interviewed Smith about the allegations made against him, Lancaster said. As a result of the interview, Smith admitted to the allegations.

Smith was arrested without incident on Feb. 21 and taken to the Somerset County Jail in East Madison for processing. Smith was charged with unlawful sexual contact, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The affidavit in the case has been impounded.

Smith is a convicted sex offender and is a life time registrant on the Maine Sex Offender Registry.

According to the Registry, Smith was convicted of gross sexual assault — engaging in a sexual act as a result of compulsion — and sentenced on Aug. 28, 1991, to 15 years in the state Department Of Corrections, with all but 12 years suspended. He was ordered additionally to serve six years of probation.

Smith made his initial court appearance Feb. 22 at the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court in Skowhegan. He did not enter a plea, according to court documents.

Bail was set at $50,000 cash with conditions of no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim and to abide by a curfew of 8 p.m.-6 a.m. He is ordered additionally not to be within 1,000 feet of any schools, daycare centers or parks, and to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Lancaster said the public is getting better at recognizing and reporting incidents of child sex abuse.

“I believe that people are better educated about sexual abuse crimes and the victim’s emotional lifelong effects,” he said. “Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has ensured that Detective Jeremy Leal has had highly focused specialized training, resources, and network partnerships to ensure there is a comprehensive approach to the investigation, prosecution, and support services for the victims.”

Smith’s next court appearance is April 24. His court-appointed attorney is Philip Mohlar of Skowhegan.

A trial date has tentatively been set for Aug. 5 in Skowhegan.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

filed under: