MADISON — Cameron Ellis scored 25 points to lead the Madison Unified basketball team to a 71-56 win over Bucksport in a semifinal round playoff game Tuesday.
It was the first game of the playoffs for the Bulldogs, who earned a bye to the semifinal round after earning the No. 2 seed in the North region.
Scott Sawtelle and Roger Picard each added 12 points for Madison.
