UNION — “Antarctica: A Hot Topic” will be the topic of The Vose Library’s Armchair Adventure Series set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the library at 392 Common Road.
Journalist and photographer Linda Cortright, of Union, will talk about her travels to the bottom of the earth, hiking up icy mountains and taking a once-in-a-lifetime dip in Antarctica’s cold waters.
Cortright’s love of adventure to uncommon destinations is coupled with her sensitivity of increasing environmental challenges throughout the world.
This presentation, not only for the armchair traveler, will bring a keen awareness about the realities of journeying to the last continent.
For more information, call 785-4733 or visit voselibrary.org.
-
Local & State
Pallet mill catches fire in Mount Vernon
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel March 14 police log
-
Local & State
Saco police ask for help in locating missing teens
-
Politics
Mills re-introduces bill that would expand access to abortion
-
Beach to Beacon
Beach to Beacon field fills quickly