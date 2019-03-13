UNION — “Antarctica: A Hot Topic” will be the topic of The Vose Library’s Armchair Adventure Series set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the library at 392 Common Road.

Journalist and photographer Linda Cortright, of Union, will talk about her travels to the bottom of the earth, hiking up icy mountains and taking a once-in-a-lifetime dip in Antarctica’s cold waters.

Cortright’s love of adventure to uncommon destinations is coupled with her sensitivity of increasing environmental challenges throughout the world.

This presentation, not only for the armchair traveler, will bring a keen awareness about the realities of journeying to the last continent.

For more information, call 785-4733 or visit voselibrary.org.

