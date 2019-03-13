IN ANSON, Tuesday at 4:19 p.m., police were sent to a call on North Main Street.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., units were sent to a fire or smoke investigation at Averill Mobile Home Park.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 12:11 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a snowmobile accident on Goodrich Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 9:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Campbell Field Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

8:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

Wednesday at 2:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 4:38 p.m., a theft was reported on Island Avenue.

7:05 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Mountain Avenue.

Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Keyes Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 6:13 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

9:19 a.m., theft was reported on Webster Road.

10:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 11:48 a.m., a warning was issued following a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

12:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Academy Street.

3:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 11:38 a.m., police made an arrest following a trespass complaint on Welch Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a violation of bail or of a protection order on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 5:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on F Street.

10:54 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

8:03 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Canaan Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

11:31 a.m., a theft was reported on Milburn Street.

3:05 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Canaan Road.

4:04 p.m., a theft was reported on South Factory Street.

4:35 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Dartmouth Street.

5:23 p.m., a panic alarm was reported on Elm Street.

6:30 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Indian Ridge.

Wednesday at 6:43 a.m., a burglary was reported on Winter Street.

8:12 a.m., trespass was reported on Stream View Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:58 a.m., a warrant arrest was made at the Waterville Police Department on Colby Street.

9:47 a.m., assault was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

11:27 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Oak Street.

12:56 p.m., an arrest was made on North Street.

2:38 p.m., theft was reported in The Concourse.

3:29 p.m., threatening was reported at an unknown address.

8:08 p.m., assault was reported on Hathaway Street.

10:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:18 p.m., an arrest was made on Western Avenue.

Wednesday at 1:27 a.m., an arrest was made on College Avenue.

2:56 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Redington Street.

3:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gray Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:46 a.m., Mark Gregory Lindholm, 46, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

10:47 a.m., Katy L. Nickerson, 28, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

12:10 p.m., Caleb M. Brezler, 20, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of release.

12:59 p.m., Sharon A. Paiva, 56, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and violating the conditions of release.

3:33 p.m., Joseph Adelbert Lamoin, 33, of Hebron, was brought to the jail on a writ.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7 a.m., Matthew A. Stevens, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

12:56 p.m., Zackery Smith, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension with priors.

Wednesday at 1:31 a.m., Richard Hedger, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

