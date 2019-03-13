After spending a season in Miami, Brandon Bolden is returning home.

According to the NFL Network, Bolden is signing a two-year deal to return to the New England Patriots.

Brandon Bolden celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during a NFL playoff game in January 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Bolden, 29, provided running back depth and was used as a core special teamer from 2012-17 in Foxborough. Last season, he signed with Miami after failing to make the Patriots 53-man roster. Bolden finished with 91 rushing yards and three total touchdowns with the Dolphins.

Bolden had his best game against the Patriots in Week 14, scoring his only two rushing touchdowns of the season. He played only 25 total offensive snaps in Miami, but was fourth on the team with 295 special teams snaps.

Once again, Bolden will be used as a core special teamer and will back up the likes of Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White.

The Patriots also have re-signed cornerback Jason McCourty to a two-year contract, ESPN has reported. McCourty played on the Patriots’ Super Bowl championship team last season after being acquired in a trade with Cleveland in March 2018.

In other news:

n The NFL Network also reported that the Patriots are expected to bring back pass rusher John Simon. The terms of the deal are expected to be finalized later Wedensday as free agency officially begins at 4 p.m.

The Patriots added Simon, 28, in late September last season. He turned out to be one of the better midseason acquisitions. Simon quietly fit in as a situational pass rusher, starting two of 11 games played in Foxboro. He finished with two sacks and 17 tackles. In Super Bowl LIII, Simon batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

Considering he missed the entire offseason program in Foxboro, Simon played well under the circumstances and could have an elevated role in the defense come this season.

A fourth-round pick in 2013, Simon previously played for Baltimore, Houston and Indianapolis. His best season came in 2015 when he finished with five sacks and 53 tackles for the Texans.

The Patriots, however lost another member of their defense Wednesday.

n Cornerback Eric Rowe is signing a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the Miami Dolphins.

Rowe battled injuries over the last three years with the Patriots, but when he was healthy he was a starting cornerback. Acquired for a fourth-round pick in 2016, Rowe started seven games that season opposite of Malcolm Butler. A groin injury limited him to eight games in 2017, which was a year when Bill Belichick made the controversial decision to start Rowe over Butler in Super Bowl LII.

Last year, Rowe won the starting cornerback job out of training camp, but another groin injury cost him the season after just four games. He was eventually replaced by Jason McCourty in the starting lineup.

McCourty also enters Wednesday as a free agent. According to the NFL Network, the Patriots are still trying to bring back the veteran. Signing McCourty would help as the Patriots transition next season with a new defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, who coached McCourty at Rutgers.

In the event that the Pats lose both Rowe and McCourty, the team will need to find several new backup outside cornerbacks to fill their depth chart.

Rowe is the second Patriots player this offseason, along with Dwayne Allen, to join Brian Flores in Miami.

