Regional School Unit 2 is registering students for its Four Year Old Class and kindergarten programs, which start in September.
To be eligible for the four year old program, a child needs to be 4 years old on or before Oct. 15.
To be eligible for kindergarten, a child needs to be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15, and live in Hallowell or Farmingdale.
For more information, call the Hall-Dale Elementary School office at 623-8677.
The school office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
