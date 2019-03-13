Regional School Unit 2 is registering students for its Four Year Old Class and kindergarten programs, which start in September.

To be eligible for the four year old program, a child needs to be 4 years old on or before Oct. 15.

To be eligible for kindergarten, a child needs to be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15, and live in Hallowell or Farmingdale.

For more information, call the Hall-Dale Elementary School office at 623-8677.

The school office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

