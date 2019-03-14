Runners gobbled up 4,000 bibs for the 22nd running of the TD Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race in 13 minutes, 30 seconds Thursday morning.

A lottery for the remaining 1,950 bibs will run until March 24, with winners announced March 26. There is a lottery fee of $5.

The race is scheduled for Aug. 3 in Cape Elizabeth.

