Burnham voters on Friday will elect two selectmen and a handful of other officers before convening for the annual Town Meeting on Saturday morning.

Elections will be held 2-7 p.m. Friday at the town hall. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, also at the town hall.

In elections, incumbent Selectwoman Kristy Hapworth is being challenged by Roger Chadwick for a three-year seat, and three people are vying for a two-year seat vacated by Stuart Huff, who resigned for health reasons. The three candidates for his seat are Brent Chase, Wayne Mitchell and Franz Spiegel.

Also Friday, incumbent Town Treasurer Arlene Miles and incumbent Highway Commissioner Robert Charles King are running unopposed for one-year terms. Incumbent School Administrative District 53 board member Brian Whitney is running unopposed for his seat for a three-year term, and there are no names on the ballot for a three-year position on the cemetery committee, although write-ins are expected.

On Saturday, residents will consider approving a 56-article warrant.

Town Clerk Stacy Patterson said Thursday that the town will not know whether the current tax rate of $19.03 will change until school and county totals are known.

Voters will consider spending $20,000 for fire protection, with $1,287 carried forward from the current budget, and $49,982 for the fire department equipment account, with $6,000 carried over.

Article 21 asks if residents will spend $60,000 for highways and town roads and patching. Article 24 asks if they will spend $100,000, plus revenues, for the transfer station, and article 26 asks for $155,000 for snow removal and salting and sanding.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: