A Portland sports and entertainment marketing company is expanding by launching a new division focused on producing original programming and events.

Shamrock Sports & Entertainment recently launched Shamrock Signature, according to a news release from company founder and CEO Brian Corcoran.

The new division will soon launch a sports docu-series about the drama within minor league hockey franchises. Season 1 of “Puckland” features the New York Rangers ECHL affiliate Maine Mariners, who are led by former NHL All-Star Danny Briere.

The show will premiere March 31 on NBCSports.com via 10-minute digitally distributed sports docu-shorts, a format similar to NBC Sports Network’s production of “Vegas Gold” featuring the NHL’s Las Vegas Golden Knights. “Puckland” will also premiere March 31 regionally on NewsCenter Maine via 30 minute linear/TV episodes running through May.

Corcoran partnered with producer Devon Platte to produce the series. Platte has produced programs such as “The Amazing Race,” “Religion of Sports” and “North Woods Law.”

