Voters at the annual Troy Town Meeting on Saturday will consider adopting an ordinance that would allow adult recreational use of marijuana within town limits, as well as another ordinance allowing residents to sell fresh, frozen or processed food to neighbors without state oversight.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at Troy Central School, with elections to be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the town office.

In elections, incumbent Selectman Thomas Byron and incumbent Forest Area Trustee Brett Irving are running unopposed for their positions, which are both for 3-year terms.

At Saturday’s meeting, voters will consider a 32-article warrant. If they approve all requests, the town would raise $299,969 by taxation, representing less than a 1 percent increase over the amount approved last year, according to town officials.

Town Clerk Aimee Nelson said Thursday that officials will not know whether the current tax rate of $15.20 per $1,000 worth of valuation would increase until county and school budgets are finalized.

Steven Farr, a farmer and member of the town’s budget committee, introduced the idea of the town’s approving the “Local Food and Community Self-Governance Ordinance of 2019,” an ordinance that many towns in central Maine have approved.

If residents vote to adopt it on Saturday, they would be allowed to sell produce including vegetables to other residents without supervision by the state.

“Basically, this is a return to farming practices of yesteryear, when my ancestors bought and traded food with their neighbors,” Jennifer Wixson, c0-chairman of the budget committee, said in a press release. “I personally feel such local sales outside the purview of Big Government are a great way to protect and preserve the small family farm.”

The proposed “Marijuana Establishments Ordinance of the Town of Troy” would allow adult residents to cultivate, sell and use recreational marijuana within town limits under rules spelled out in the ordinance.

Marijuana establishments would be prohibited within 500 feet of a public or private school, according to the ordinance, which selectmen recommend be approved. Residents may not currently grow and sell marijuana as a business.

If the ordinance is adopted, selectmen would be authorized to set fees annually and grant licenses for marijuana cultivation, manufacture, testing and stores.

According to Wixson, while some increases are presented in the warrant for town salaries and for compensation in various departments, the increases are proposed to be covered by taking money from other sources.

Planning Board members have never been paid for their work, but they would be if voters agree to do so on Saturday, with the chairman to receive a $1,000 annual stipend and members to receive $25 per meeting attended.

Article 11 asks if voters will spend $328,506 for public works. Article 12 asks if they will spend $49, 711 for solid waste, and article 6 asks them to spend $156,892 for wages, stipends, salaries and other expenses to fund general government.

Greg Rossel will moderate the town meeting. A bake sale will be held to raise funds for the newly renovated Troy Union Church.

