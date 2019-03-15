WATERVILLE — Kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 academic year will take place by appointment only from 3:15 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the George J. Mitchell School at 58 Drummond Ave.

A child must be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15 in order to be registered. Be sure to bring the child’s official birth certificate and updated immunization record are needed at appointment.

To schedule an appointment and receive a transition booklet, call the school at 873-0695.

