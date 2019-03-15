The Maine Center for Disease Control is investigating a confirmed case of mumps at York High School, the agency announced Friday.

This is the first mumps case in 2019, and the unvaccinated student “was not isolated during the beginning of their illness and may have exposed others to the virus at York High School from March 6 to March 8 and at the Unified basketball game at Massabesic High School gym on March 7,” according to a Maine CDC news release.

The student acquired mumps while traveling outside the United States, according to Maine CDC. There were four cases of mumps in Maine in 2018.

“Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease characterized by fever, headache and swelling of the salivary glands,” the news release said. “Other symptoms associated with mumps include low-grade fever, fatigue, muscle aches, and loss of appetite. Complications can include redness and swelling of the testicles in males, inflammation of the brain or membrane covering the spinal cord, inflammation of the ovaries in females, loss of pregnancy, and permanent hearing loss.

After a person is exposed to mumps, symptoms usually appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but can range from 12 to 25 days. There is no specific treatment for mumps. Anyone with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for evaluation.”

Mumps is spread through saliva or mucus and objects or surfaces touched by an infected person.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: