ALTON, N.H. – Authorities are investigating a shooting at a home in Alton, New Hampshire. News Center Maine reports that an 11-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Details were not released, but Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois told The Laconia Daily Sun the case was a homicide.

State police tweeted that “the critical incident in Alton, NH, has come to a conclusion” and referred further questions to the attorney general’s office, which said only that officials were “responding to an incident” and that it appears there is no threat to the public.

Schools in the area were under a soft lockdown that has since been lifted.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

