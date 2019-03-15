I am writing to my fellow Pittston residents to ask you to attend our annual Town Meeting Saturday, March 16, and vote to support the library.

Our partnership with the Gardiner Public Library is at risk of being lost if we do not vote to keep it funded. Our continued investment in this important educational and cultural resource is important to the well-being of our town. It would be very sad to see it voted out, but that could happen if you do not show up and vote to keep it funded. If you haven’t been to the library in a while, I encourage you to go and utilize all that it has to offer.

And while you are at the Town Meeting, which starts at 9:45 a.m., you can support the fifth-grade bake sale and help the kids have a good graduation celebration this year.

Arlene Kelley

Pittston representative

Gardiner Public Library board of trustees

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: