Whitefield residents will be voting Friday, March 15, to fill two positions on the Select Board, and I would like to strongly recommend Lise Hanners for one of those positions.

Lise’s qualifications are undeniable. With an academic background in biology, Lise had a distinguished career with the Nature Conservancy, the last eight years spent as that organization’s state director in Connecticut, where she managed a staff of 30 and an annual budget of $3 million while setting the strategic direction of that chapter.

Since retiring to her new home on Rooney Lane with her husband Steve Patton in 2012, Lise has volunteered her time and skill to a number of public causes, including tutoring refugee children in the Augusta school system and serving on Whitefield’s Budget Committee.

Lise’s experience and continued interest in conservation along with her dedication to improving local access to services such as transportation, broadband internet, and reliable cell phone reception will serve Whitefield well.

Jim Torbert

Whitefield

